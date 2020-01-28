DRACUT (CBS) — A youth hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting a player on his team appeared before a judge in Lowell District Court Tuesday. Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was ordered to wear a GPS device, stay off social media, and stay away from the alleged victim and several hockey rinks.
“I am also asking for a no-contact stay away order from any past or present players,” said Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Rachel Perlman.
Pereira first appeared in court Monday but the arraignment was postponed after a medical emergency. “When I went to discuss the conditions with him he walked out into the hallway and fell and was taken away by ambulance to the hospital,” said Defense Attorney Benjamin Falkner.
Pereira worked in the pro shop and coached a travel street hockey team at Breakaway Sports World in Dracut.
The incidents allegedly occurred over the course of several years starting when the victim was 14 years old and a player on a team coached by Pereira. Policed said Pereira “is alleged to have inappropriately touched the victim and allegedly tried to coerce the victim into touching him and performing sexual acts on him.”
Pereira’s defense attorney argued against GPS monitoring. “The GPS is unnecessary he remains presumed innocent as he’s before the court of all of these charges,” said Falkner.
Pereira was charged with three counts of indecent assault. He is due back in court on March 16.