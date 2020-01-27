



WORCESTER (CBS) — The final College of Holy Cross rower and the team’s head coach who have been hospitalized in Florida were released. On Jan. 15, a van carrying the rowing team violently crashed in Vero Beach, injuring 11 people and killing one.

Head coach Patrick Diggins was released late last week, according to Holy Cross. Anne Comcowich was released from Lawnwood Regional Medical Center Monday morning. She will go to a local hospital to continue her recovery.

Rower Hannah Strom was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital last week.

Comcowich, a sophomore from Hopkinton, released a statement through Holy Cross. “I am so grateful for the kindness, warmth, and love shown to all of us affected by the accident. We’ve been uplifted in countless ways by the gestures of so many whose gracious acts will never be forgotten, though their identities are unknown to us,” Comcowich said. “I came to the hospital broken, but I left as one, not only physically but with the community.”

College President Rev. Philip L. Boroughs also issued a statement on Monday. He thanked multiple communities for their support:

“We cannot adequately express our gratitude to the many people in Florida, Massachusetts, and across the country who have offered their help and support in this difficult time. I have been so moved by the people of Vero Beach, who adopted the Holy Cross community as their own. The outpouring of aid from our alumni community has once again reminded us of the deep bonds connecting our Holy Cross family. We have also been blessed by countless acts of selflessness and kindness, from the first responders and witnesses of the crash who helped pull our students to safety, to the medical professionals in Florida who have gone above and beyond to care for the injured, and the hundreds of friends and strangers who have written or called with offers of support, time, money and prayer. All we can say is thank you.”

Grace Rett, an Uxbridge native and sophomore at Holy Cross, was killed in a crash. She will be remembered as an inspiration to others around her because of her incredible work ethic and dedication.