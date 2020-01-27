



PELHAM, N.H. (CBS/AP) – The bishop who was shot while presiding at a wedding in New Hampshire last fall says he’s looking forward to coming home.

Seventy-five-year-old Stanley Choate was shot in the chest back on October 12 at the New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham. The bride, 60-year-old bride Claire McMullen, was wounded in the arm and also survived.

The accused gunman, 37-year-old Dale Holloway, was indicted on two counts of attempted murder and other charges last week.

Choate was in critical condition after the shooting and is still recovering. He posted a message on the church Facebook page late Sunday night, his first comments since the shooting.

“I just want you to know I’m doing well so you don’t worry, just pray. But I am doing well. They’re treating me good here at this place. As well as they treated me I still can’t wait to get home,” Choate said in the short video clip. “I want to take this time to tell you to just keep your faith and keep focused and keep praying. I know things will be alright.”

“Things are going well. I am well and I’m looking forward to coming home,” he said.

Holloway may have been motivated by his father’s murder. Prosecutors say that 10 days before the church shooting, the groom’s son allegedly killed Holloway’s father.

Holloway also faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm. He’s also been charged with attacking his own lawyer.

Holloway has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

