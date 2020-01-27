WESTWOOD (CBS) — Monday is the last day to support a name chosen by a Westwood fourth-grader for the Mars rover. Amira Shanshiry was picked as a finalist in an essay contest run by NASA.
Her name of choice for the rover is ‘Promise’.
“I chose the name Promise because I was looking for names that were inspirational, that created hope, and that a lot of people could believe. I think that the name Promise can mean a lot to somebody,” she told WBZ-TV.
Rachel Shanshiry, Amira’s mom, said, “It’s really heartwarming to see the support and how much people have come out and really gotten behind Amira and Promise.”
Amira is one of three national finalists in the Kindergarten through fourth grade age bracket. Other names in the final running are Endurance, Tenacity, Perseverance, Vision, Clarity, Ingenuity, Fortitude, and Courage.
Voting through http://go.nasa.gov/name2020 ends at midnight. The winner will be announced in March.