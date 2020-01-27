



BOSTON (CBS) — Outside of a press conference where team owners and the chief baseball officer repeated multiple times that they were unable to state anything of substance regarding an MLB investigation into sign stealing and the “mutual decision” to part ways with manager Alex Cora, it’s been a rather quiet offseason for the Boston Red Sox.

But a blockbuster trade of the franchise player could still be coming.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, the Red Sox remain engaged in trade discussions with both the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“The Sox have talked to the Padres about trading Betts,” Speier wrote. “Talks between the Sox and Dodgers about Betts, meanwhile, are still ‘lingering,’ in the words of one major league source.”

The Padres news came out last week, and Dodgers discussions have been reported before. Speier’s updated report, though, indicates that the Red Sox remain active in exploring trade possibilities for Betts.

“Los Angeles features the financial and roster flexibility to entertain numerous trade scenarios with the Sox,” Speier wrote. “The Dodgers could take Betts straight up in a deal that would include major league talent (likely starting with an everyday outfielder given that Betts would give LA surplus depth) along with multiple prospects.”

Speier added that Los Angeles’ deep pockets could make the Dodgers a viable option for the Red Sox to unload David Price and the remaining three years and $96 million on his contract.

The 27-year-old Betts has one more season of team control, for which he will be paid $27 million. After the upcoming season, Betts will become a free agent, and he’s due to cash in with one of the richest deals in baseball history. Coming off an MVP season in 2018, Betts’ numbers dipped in 2019, when he batted .295 with a .915 OPS. In his career, he owns a .301 batting average and .893 OPS, winning four straight Gold Gloves and three of the last four Silver Slugger Awards.