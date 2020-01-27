CBS Los Angeles:Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
BOSTON (CBS) – Kobe Bryant was expected to be in Springfield, Massachusetts this summer to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others Sunday, became eligible for the Hall this year, four years after he retired from the NBA.

He is part of a spectacular 2020 class that also includes Tim Duncan and former Celtic Kevin Garnett.

“I think everyone believes that he was a first-ballot candidate, so I would imagine he will be enshrined, posthumously unfortunately, this summer,” Hall of Fame CEO and President John Doleva told WSHM-TV in Springfield.

“Kobe will be honored the way he should be,” Hall chairman Jerry Colangelo told the Athletic’s Shams Charania Monday.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, August 29th in Springfield.

