BOSTON (CBS) – Kobe Bryant was expected to be in Springfield, Massachusetts this summer to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others Sunday, became eligible for the Hall this year, four years after he retired from the NBA.
The Hall of Fame joins the rest of the basketball world in mourning the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant, a nominee for this year’s #20HoopClass and an icon of the game. We offer our sincerest condolences to the Bryant Family and those affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ltkHLwQ4qS
— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) January 27, 2020
He is part of a spectacular 2020 class that also includes Tim Duncan and former Celtic Kevin Garnett.
“I think everyone believes that he was a first-ballot candidate, so I would imagine he will be enshrined, posthumously unfortunately, this summer,” Hall of Fame CEO and President John Doleva told WSHM-TV in Springfield.
Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.
"Expected to be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett," HOF chairman Jerry Colangelo says. "Kobe will be honored the way he should be."
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020
“Kobe will be honored the way he should be,” Hall chairman Jerry Colangelo told the Athletic’s Shams Charania Monday.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, August 29th in Springfield.