BOSTON (CBS) — Even though there are no cases of the coronavirus in Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh is laying out a plan in case that changes. There are five confirmed cases across the country.
Coronavirus and the flu appear to have similar symptoms. “Feaver, coughing, or shortness of breath. Those are the symptoms that are described with relation to the coronavirus,” said Boston Public Health Commission’s Dr. Jennifer Lo.
Major cities are screening for the virus at airports. Boston’s Logan Airport is not screening travelers because there are no direct flights to Wuhan, China, where it appears the virus originated.
Walsh said, “We want people to constantly make sure they are washing their hands, cover your mouth when you are coughing or sneezing, if you feel sick and it’s something that affects you your best bet is to stay home.”
There are tests to establish if someone has coronavirus, but there is still no vaccine. Though flu season is well underway, experts recommend getting the flu vaccine if you have not already.