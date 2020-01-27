BOSTON (CBS) — An NFL franchise is moving on from their long-time veteran quarterback.
No, not that one. At least not yet. As all of New England tries to guess what’s next for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly “moved on” from veteran quarterback Philip Rivers, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.
Rivers has essentially moved on from the Chargers as well, moving his family from California to Florida this offseason. That has sparked speculation that the 38-year-old quarterback will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason when he becomes a free agent.
But more importantly for those in the New England area, this means the Chargers will need a new quarterback in 2020. Enter Brady, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his Hall of Fame career come March 18. The Chargers have been mentioned whenever a potential new destination for Brady is brought up, given their solid arsenal of wide receivers. The franchise also need to sell tickets for their fancy new stadium in Los Angeles, so bringing in a big name quarterback like Brady should help that cause.
Brady has remained mum on his future, and it’s unclear if he’d want to pack up his family and move to the West Coast. He is a San Mateo native, so the California connection is there (though San Mateo is 350+ miles away from L.A.). And now that the Chargers need a quarterback, that speculation should just grow over the next six-plus week.