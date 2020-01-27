BROCKTON (CBS) – Surveillance video captured a violent carjacking in Brockton in November. A 50-year-old woman was pulled from her car on Court Street and forced to the ground.
Brockton Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Video shows two men walking past the victim’s car, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu with license plate 4ED 345. Minutes later, the suspects walk back with their hoods on and force the woman out of the car.
When a neighbor tried to intervene, one of the suspects allegedly said he had a gun.
“If you look at that video, you see what they did to this woman,” said Brockton Police spokesperson Darren Duarte. “We shouldn’t have that in our society. So we want to make sure justice is served and we want to get them.”
Anyone with information on the suspects or location of the Chevy Malibu should contact Brockton Police.