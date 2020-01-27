Comments
DRACUT (CBS) – A youth hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault on a player on his team. Allen Pereira, 59, of Woburn, was a coach for a private youth hockey organization in Dracut when the alleged assaults took place.
Policed said Pereira “is alleged to have inappropriately touched the victim and allegedly tried to coerce the victim into touching him and performing sexual acts on him.”
The incidents occurred over the course of several years starting when the victim was 14 years old and a player on a team coached by Pereira.
He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and will be arraigned Tuesday at Lowell District Court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.