BOSTON (CBS) — Kobe Bryant was honored at the Celtics game in New Orleans Sunday night. The legendary basketball player was one of nine people on board a helicopter that crashed in Calabasas. No one survived the crash.
READ: Kobe Bryant Killed In Helicopter Crash
Bryant was 41.
The Pelicans held a 24-second moment of silence before the game. When the game started, both teams took 24-second clock violations.
“Bigger than basketball. Rest In Peace, 24” the Celtics tweeted with a video. Byrant was No. 24 for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2004-2016. Before that, he was No. 8 for the same team.
Bigger than basketball.
Rest In Peace, 24 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oL4ERWEx4m
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 26, 2020
The Celtics also released a statement that said:
There are no words that can convey the heartbreak the entire Celtics organization feels in the wake of the terrible loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was one of the greatest talents and competitors to ever play basketball, and his love of the sport inspired countless fans and players around the world. Our fans were fortunate to watch him as he contributed many memorable chapters to the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, which he treasured. We extend our deepest condolences to Kobe’s family, fans, and the entire Lakers organization, as well as all of the victims and families affected by this horrible tragedy.