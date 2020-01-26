BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts lawmakers approved a landmark $1.5 billion education funding bill. Believe it or not, securing the financing may have actually been the easiest part of the process.
Gov. Charlie Baker said recently that funding the bill would be the simplest part of the plan. Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller what Baker likely meant by that.
“I think what he meant by that is that more importantly than finding the money to pay for it is making sure the money is well spent, and that it achieves what we’re hoping, which is to close the achievement gap for certain subpopulations of students,” she said. “I think he is right about that. We want to make sure we move the needle on that. Monitoring that and holding folks accountable will be critically important.”
The bill will cost about $300 million for the first year, and over seven years it will total close to $2 billion when factoring in inflation.
McAnneny also weighed in on the “millionaire tax” and other financial matters currently facing the state.