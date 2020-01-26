BOSTON (CBS) — A 98-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in Boston Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to Seaver Street in Dorchester around 4:15 p.m. and found flames ripping through the first floor.
According to Boston Fire Dist. Chief Erik Pettaway, the woman was “a little disoriented — a lot of smoke, due to her advanced age. Boston EMS felt it was good to take her to the hospital to get evaluated.”
He said the woman’s grandson joined firefighters to rescue her.
Neighbor Marie Gray watched it unfold. “The grandson came out of the house and then realized that the grandmother was still in the house. He went back in and came out the back of the house to save her and they just put her in the ambulance now,” she said.
A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The rescued woman will likely stay overnight but the other residents will be released.
A cat was also rescued by firefighters.
All occupants safely out of the building. A Firefighter was able to save a cat from the third floor and he administered oxygen to the feline that was short of breath. pic.twitter.com/3aSSG0OnYo
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
Five people are now displaced. Damages were estimated to be $100,000, the department said.