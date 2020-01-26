CBS LOS ANGELES:NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash
BOSTON (CBS) — A 98-year-old woman was rescued from a house fire in Boston Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to Seaver Street in Dorchester around 4:15 p.m. and found flames ripping through the first floor.

According to Boston Fire Dist. Chief Erik Pettaway, the woman was “a little disoriented — a lot of smoke, due to her advanced age. Boston EMS felt it was good to take her to the hospital to get evaluated.”

He said the woman’s grandson joined firefighters to rescue her.

Boston firefighters responded to Seaver Street on Sunday afternoon (WBZ-TV)

Neighbor Marie Gray watched it unfold. “The grandson came out of the house and then realized that the grandmother was still in the house. He went back in and came out the back of the house to save her and they just put her in the ambulance now,” she said.

A total of four people were taken to the hospital. The rescued woman will likely stay overnight but the other residents will be released.

A cat was also rescued by firefighters.

Five people are now displaced. Damages were estimated to be $100,000, the department said.

