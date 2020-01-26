CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an overnight apartment fire in Charlestown.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tufts Street.

The fire began when a candle was accidentally knocked over in a second-floor apartment.

Eight people were displaced by the fire, which caused about $500,000 in damage.

The residents’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.

