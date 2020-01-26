Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after an overnight apartment fire in Charlestown.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tufts Street.
The fire began when a candle was accidentally knocked over in a second-floor apartment.
At approximately 1:30 am fire showing from the 2nd floor at 45 Tufts St. Charlestown. There were 4 rooms of fire . Companies were able was to contain the fire to the one apartment on the second floor. pic.twitter.com/9Ids3TBntx
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 26, 2020
Eight people were displaced by the fire, which caused about $500,000 in damage.
The residents’ injuries are considered non-life threatening.