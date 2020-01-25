Comments
RINDGE, NH (CBS) — A store clerk in New Hampshire was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed during a robbery, police said. He has non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, two masked men walked into the North of the Border convenience store wielding a knife and a handgun around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. They allegedly jumped the counter, stabbed the clerk., and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
“The clerk shot at the two suspects as they were fleeing the scene. NH State Police K9 completed a track that did not provide any substantial information,” police said.
The clerk was taken to Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Malynowski at 603-899-5009 ext. 15.