HINGHAM (CBS) — A barricaded suspect shot at a SWAT team responding to a home on HMS Fitzroy Drive in Hingham around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. No one was injured.
Police were still trying to negotiate with the suspect, who is alone, around 11 a.m.
A reverse 911 call told residents in the area of Shipyard Drive to shelter in place and stay away from their windows. Those in the immediate area were already evacuated.
1/2 We have a barricaded subject inside home on HMS Fitzroy Dr. with a gun who fired shots at the SWAT team. No injuries. Immediate residents have already been evacuated. Reverse 9-1-1 telling others in general area to shelter in place away from windows…
— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) January 25, 2020
Shipyard Drive is closed to traffic at this time.
“I saw about three or four different vehicles, guns, officers, all kinds of crazy things,” said one man in the area. “It’s very scary.”
Robert Montgomery also lives nearby. “Nothing happens here. It’s a very safe place. Hingham is very safe. Normally you just hear cat in a tree, or someone falling down in the grocery store, nothing really happens, it’s very quiet. So this is really unusual,” he said.
No other information is available at this time. Police said the scene is still “very active.”