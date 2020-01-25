BOSTON (CBS) — The voice of protest filled the Boston Common Saturday as demonstrators gathered to speak out against recent U.S. military action in the Middle East. The group said it’s especially concerned about the conflict with Iran.
Protest organizer Husayn Karimi summed up their message this way: “We’re organizing to bring people together to demand that the U.S. step back from the brink of war and have all U.S. troops withdraw from the Middle East as overwhelmingly the Iraq Parliament demanded.”
The Trump administration has said the actions against Iran are justified because of a threat to the U.S., but the protesters at the Common are on the other side of the spectrum.
Demonstrator Jane Binkerd questions the money spent on recent wars.
“We spend trillions of dollars on endless wars and there’s no end in sight,” Binkerd said. “We do not want another escalation of War in Iran. We want to stop the sanctions on the Iranian people. The Iranian people are suffering.”
Anti-war protesters have been gathering on the Common almost every weekend, but Saturday’s protest had a particularly large crowd. Protesters say they will continue protesting as long as is necessary.