CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Crews in Cambridge had a mess to clean up Saturday morning after multiple utility poles came crashing down on Washington Street overnight. Two of the four poles landed on cars, damaging them.
Asbestos was found on the poles, according to Eversource.
Police said 138 residents lost power but Eversource was working to connect those people to a generator then fix the problem entirely.
It is unclear what caused the poles to fall. After the area is cleared, police will review surveillance video to see if a car or truck crashed into them.
Officers also have coffee and donuts available in the Pisani Center for any impacted residents.
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) January 25, 2020
Washington Street remains closed between Portland and Windsor Streets as crews investigate and clean up.