WATERTOWN (CBS) — Firefighters were called to Robert Ford Road in Watertown after flames broke out at a public housing apartment building on Friday. One person was transported from the scene but their condition is unknown.

Fire and heavy smoke were seen shooting through several parts of the roof around 11:35 a.m.

Watertown Police asked people to avoid the area.

Crews battled a fire at a Watertown apartment building Friday (WBZ-TV)

The fire was put out by 1 p.m. It was contained to one building with 12 units.

Devlynne Loder lives in the apartment building and called 911. “Right when I went outside, everything busted, like the windows, the screen to the window busted, it was literally insane. All I kept thinking was ‘Is everybody OK? My cats, my dogs, my brother, my mom, everything,” she said.

Crews from Newton, Arlington, Waltham, and Belmont helped Watertown firefighters.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

