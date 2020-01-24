WATERTOWN (CBS) — Firefighters were called to Robert Ford Road in Watertown after flames broke out at a public housing apartment building on Friday. One person was transported from the scene but their condition is unknown.
Fire and heavy smoke were seen shooting through several parts of the roof around 11:35 a.m.
Watertown Police asked people to avoid the area.
The fire was put out by 1 p.m. It was contained to one building with 12 units.
Devlynne Loder lives in the apartment building and called 911. “Right when I went outside, everything busted, like the windows, the screen to the window busted, it was literally insane. All I kept thinking was ‘Is everybody OK? My cats, my dogs, my brother, my mom, everything,” she said.
Families trying to find their pets after a fire destroys multi family housing complex in Watertown #wbz pic.twitter.com/CUggXbztNX
— Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) January 24, 2020
Crews from Newton, Arlington, Waltham, and Belmont helped Watertown firefighters.
It is unclear what sparked the fire.