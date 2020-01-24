Celtics Recall Tacko Fall For Friday Night's Game In OrlandoTacko Fall has been recalled by the Boston Celtics. The state of Florida is going to lose its collective mind on Friday night.

Celtics Continue To Show Trade Interest In Wizards' Davis BertansThe Celtics reportedly remain interested in trading for Davis Bertans, but they are not alone. There are as many as three other teams expressing interest in the Washing Wizards sharp-shooting big man, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

Will Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Be Joining Kemba Walker At All-Star Game?Kemba Walker was named an All-Star starter on Thursday night, a pretty big honor for the Celtics point guard. But will he be the only Celtic to take the floor in Chicago?

Mookie Betts Reportedly At Center Of Red Sox, Padres Trade TalksMookie Betts is reportedly at the center of trade talks between the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres.

Former Patriots Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police In FloridaAntonio Brown was wanted for burglary and battery for an incident involving the driver of a moving truck at his house.