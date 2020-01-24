Comments
MONTPELIER, Vt. (CBS) – One New England state could be making its license plates a lot more memorable. There’s a bill in the Vermont Legislature that would add emojis to plates.
“An act relating to emoji registration plates” introduced by Rep. Becca White proposes creating a new special plate with the choice of one of six emojis. The bill does not specify which emojis will be available to drivers.
Vermont wouldn’t be the first place to have emojis on license plates. In 2019 Queensland, Australia started allowing drivers to personalize their plates with the “laugh out loud,” “wink,” “sunglasses,” “heart eyes” or “smile” emoji.