BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall has been recalled by the Boston Celtics. The state of Florida is going to lose its collective mind on Friday night.
With Enes Kanter out for Boston’s Friday night clash with the Magic, it may be Tacko Time once again in Orlando. Fall has been called up from the Maine Red Claws to add a little more (or rather, a lot more) size off the Celtics bench. It will be a bit of a homecoming for Fall, who played his college ball in Orlando at the University of Central Florida.
Brad Stevens should brace himself for a lot more Tacko chants on Friday night.
Despite playing in just four NBA games this season, the 7-foot-6 Fall has a cult following wherever he goes. Fans loudly cheer for the giant before he gets on the floor, and then go wild whenever he enters the game — no matter where the Celtics are playing. New York fans serenaded him with applause when he made his NBA debut against the Knicks in October.
His other three NBA appearances all came in Boston. Now he may get a chance to play in front of a familiar crowd in Orlando.
Fall has played 21 total minutes in those four NBA games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Celtics. In his 17 games with Maine, Fall has averaged 13.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over 22.9 minutes per game, carrying a 94.2 defensive rating.