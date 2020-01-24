NASHUA, N.H. (CBS/AP) — The man accused of shooting a bishop and a bride inside a New Hampshire church last October and later attacking his own lawyer has been formally indicted on two counts of attempted murder, among other charges, according to court paperwork.
Prosecutors say 37-year-old Dale Holloway opened fire during a wedding ceremony inside the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham, New Hampshire, hitting 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate. Both survived.
Holloway may have been motivated by his father’s murder. Prosecutors say that 10 days before the church shooting, the groom’s son allegedly killed Holloway’s father.
Holloway also faces charges of first- and second-degree assault and being a convicted felon with a firearm stemming from the October shootings at a Pelham church. He’s pleaded not guilty.
Separately, a grand jury in Manchester indicted Holloway earlier this month on a first-degree assault charge, accusing him of striking his public defender in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage. They were meeting in a jail interview room.
Holloway had denied assaulting the lawyer, Michael Davidow, and said he got an officer’s attention after noticing the attorney had a nosebleed.
A message seeking comment on indictments was left with Holloway’s attorney, Donna Brown, on Friday.
