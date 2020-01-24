BOSTON (CBS) — A 24-year-old Springfield man who has already been accused of kidnapping will face additional charges of aggravated rape of a child. Police said Miguel Rodriguez abducted an 11-year-old Springfield girl in broad daylight, prompting an Amber Alert last week.
New charges against Rodriguez include three counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under fourteen, the Hampden County District’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
A judge recently ordered that Rodriguez be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days.
On Jan. 15, police said Rodriguez forced a screaming girl his Honda Civic while she was walking home from school. He was stopped and arrested on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brimfield several hours later. The girl was found safe in the car.
Two one hundred year sentences, served consecutively in general population.