



NEW YORK (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined CBS This Morning on Friday to talk about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and the state of the Democratic presidential primary. What she did not want to talk about was recent controversies involving her chief rival on the left, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Anchor Gayle King asked Warren how she’s feeling about Sanders and last week’s debate moment where she accused him of calling her a “liar on national TV.”

“Bernie and I have worked together for a very long time and we continue to do so,” Warren said. “I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”

.@Gayleking asks @SenWarren about her relationship with Senator Bernie Sanders: “Bernie and I have worked together for a very long time and we continue to do so. I’ve said all I’m going to say about this.” pic.twitter.com/2VL1WFpyUu — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 24, 2020

Warren was also asked about 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s assertion that “nobody likes” Sanders in Congress.

“I’m not going there,” she said.

Warren steered the conversation back to the Senate impeachment trial, where she says there has been “an avalanche of information about the corruption of Donald Trump and many of the people around him.”

“When I’m president of the United States, on the first day, I’m going to order the release of every document that the Trump administration is trying to hide,” she said.

Democratic presidential candidate @SenWarren joins us live.@TonyDokoupil asks the Senator if she believes Republicans are listening during the Senate impeachment trial and if, potentially, minds are being changed: https://t.co/9ESe8zHhWJ pic.twitter.com/anWQQgRcml — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 24, 2020

But recent polls have shown Warren falling behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden, and the impeachment trail means she’ll be stuck in the Senate instead of out on the campaign trial.

“Some things are more important than politics,” Warren said. “But I’m doing my best. I’m here in Washington because that’s my constitutional responsibility.”