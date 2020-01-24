BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts executive will be in the hot seat Monday night, when he takes on the title role of the CBS primetime show Undercover Boss. Clean Harbors CEO Alan McKim will don a disguise and get dirty at the company he founded 40 years ago.
Norwell-based Clean Harbors is the largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America.
According to CBS, Alan McKim will be, “faced with the challenge of working in a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a refinery that processes waste oil.”
Each episode of Undercover Boss follows executives as they work anonymously, in disguise, among rank-and-file employees of their own company. The goal is to gain new perspective of the day to day operations, and meet inspirational employees along the way.
McKim’s episode of Undercover Boss airs Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. on WBZ-TV.