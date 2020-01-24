Jayson Tatum Out Vs. Magic, Considered Day-To-Day With Groin StrainAnother day, another injury for a Celtics player. Jayson Tatum will miss Friday night's game in Orlando with a groin strain.

Can Everybody Stop Scapegoating Rob Gronkowski For Patriots' Poor Planning At Tight End Last Year?Rob Gronkowski keeps getting blamed for the fact that the Patriots had one of the worst tight end situations in the NFL last year. It's not right.

Tom Brady Congratulates Eli Manning On Retirement ... Sort OfSomeone with Tom Brady's level of competitiveness never really gets over a loss. And that much was clear when Brady sent a mostly nice retirement message to Eli Manning on Twitter.

Antonio Brown Granted Bail From Florida Judge -- With Several ConditionsAntonio Brown was granted bail on Friday after turning himself in at a Florida jail on charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Celtics Recall Tacko Fall For Friday Night's Game In OrlandoTacko Fall has been recalled by the Boston Celtics. The state of Florida is going to lose its collective mind on Friday night.