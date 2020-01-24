



BOSTON (CBS) –The Celtics reportedly remain interested in trading for Davis Bertans, but they are not alone. There are as many as three other teams expressing interest in the Washing Wizards sharp-shooting big man, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

In addition to the Celtics, the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are in the mix for Bertans, according to Mannix, while the Philadelphia 76ers could also enter the fray ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. That could create a bit of a bidding war for the 27-year-old Bertans, who will become a free agent after the season.

It’s easy to see why the Celtics — and others — would like to add Bertans for second half of the season. The Boston bench could use some shooting help, and the 6-foot-10 Bertans would provide just that. He’s having a career year for Washington, averaging 15.3 points while hitting 42.6 percent of his shots from downtown.

Bertans would be a big addition to Boston’s second unit, which is hitting just 30 percent of their attempts from three-point land, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

It would likely take a first-round pick to land Bertans’ services, and the Celtics could have as many as three of those in next June’s draft. That may make it easier to part with one of those picks for a rental, with Bertans expected to get a pretty big raise from this season’s $7 million salary when he hits the open market this summer.

Mannix also reported Friday that the Wizards could opt to hang on the Bertans, with one executive telling him that the Wizards “wouldn’t even discuss” Bertans in trade talks. That could just be posturing on their part, hoping to drive up the price ahead of the deadline.

While this potential move certainly makes sense for the Celtics, there’s also a chance it doesn’t happen. Danny Ainge tends to make moves that no one previously talked about, and this isn’t the first time Boston has been connected to Bertans rumors.

But with the Celtics in need of some shooting help off their bench, this likely won’t be the last we hear of these rumors, either.