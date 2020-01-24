BOSTON (CBS) — Another day, another injury for a Celtics player. Jayson Tatum will miss Friday night’s game in Orlando with a groin strain, the team has announced.
Tatum suffered the injury during Wednesday night’s blowout victory over the Grizzlies, leaving the game with just under five minutes to play in the third quarter. Boston was up by 36 points at that time, with Tatum contributing 23 points and seven rebounds in his 26 minutes of action.
For the season, Tatum is averaging a career-best 21.5 points off 43.5 percent shooting from the floor. Head coach Brad Stevens didn’t sound too concerned about Tatum’s injury after Wednesday’s win, and the team said Friday that they consider the young star day-to-day with the groin strain.
There was no update on Jaylen Brown, who is currently nursing an ankle sprain that caused him to miss Wednesday’s win. He went through some extra drills after Friday’s morning shootaround to determine if he’ll play against the Magic, but a decision won’t come until just before tip-off. Brown was listed as questionable on Boston’s Thursday injury report.
Stevens did have an update on Enes Kanter, saying the injured center will likely miss Sunday’s game against the Pelicans in addition to Friday night’s visit to Orlando with a right hip contusion. With Kanter on the shelf, Boston recalled 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall from the Maine Red Claws on Friday morning.