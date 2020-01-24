Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A possible road rage incident occurred in Boston Friday evening involving a shuttle bus. Photos of the bus indicate the bus was fired at,
Bus driver Darryl Walker said there was some sort of altercation with another vehicle, and that a passenger in the other car pulled out some sort of weapon and fired at the bus.
Walker then pulled over on Causeway Street and reported the incident.
“You never know what could happen out here,” Walker said. “You could be here today, gone today. Because if he had a real gun he could have took me out. Dead and gone.”
Walker said he suffered a minor injury trying to avoid the shooter.