



BOSTON (CBS) – Hunker down in the winter weather with a delicious dinner expertly paired with wine. Daydream of summer as you check out the latest in RV and camping gear. And it’s never too early to think PMC! That’s what on our To Do List this weekend.

WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL

It’s the nation’s longest running food and wine festival, and it happens to take place right in Boston at the Boston Harbor Hotel. The Boston Wine Festival is back for its 31st year, featuring wine dinners expertly paired by Executive Chef Daniel Bruce, now through March. There are also seminars, brunches, and receptions.

https://www.bostonwinefestival.net/about

When: Now- March 27 (Times vary)

Where: Boston Harbor Hotel

Cost: Prices vary

RV & CAMPING SHOW

Over at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, the Boston RV and Camping Expo takes place from Friday through Sunday. The latest recreational vehicles will be on display including trailers, pop-up campers, and travel accessories. The price of admission is $17 for adults and $8 for children 6-12. Children under 6 are free.

https://bostonrvexpo.com/show-info/

When: January 24 (4pm-9pm), January 25 (10am-8pm), January 26 (10am-5pm)

Where: The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

Cost: Adult: $17, Child (6-12): $8, Children under 6: Free

PAN-MASS CHALLENGE

The PMC Winter Cycle is going down on Saturday at Fenway Park. The event is sold out, but now is a good time to remind you there is still time to register for the Pa-Mass Challenge in August. One hundred percent of rider raised dollars benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Some routes are already filling up, so head over to PMC.org to lock up your spot. WBZ is proud to be the media sponsor of the Pan-Mass Challenge.

https://www.pmc.org/

When: August 1 & 2

Where: 47 towns throughout Massachusetts

Cost: Routes & fundraising minimums vary