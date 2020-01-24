ARLINGTON (CBS) — An elderly woman in Arlington was nearly scammed out of her $20,000. Luckily, Arlington police were able to help her recover that money.
Police said she got a phone call Thursday from someone saying her social security number had been stolen. They told her to mail all her money to the west coast so they could so they could issue her a new number and account. When she went to withdraw the money, police said her bank tried to warn her.
“Santander bank actually spoke with her and said you may be victim of fraud, but she was told by people taking her money that if she got questioned to tell them it was for home improvements,” said Arlington Police Lieutenant Bryan Gallagher.
The woman did mail the money but then called the police. Officers teamed up with UPS and were able to track it down in Watertown.
“No one will ever call you looking to withdraw money from a bank, all the funds you have, and send them to some place you don’t know,” Gallagher said.