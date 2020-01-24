Julian Edelman Considered Underrated By Pair Of Pro BowlersAccording to two anonymous Pro Bowlers, Julian Edelman probably should have been invited to the fun this week in Orlando.

Danny Amendola Weighs In On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'Going To Go However He Wants'Danny Amendola really doesn't know what will happen should Brady hit free agency on March 18, but he struggles to picture Brady in a different uniform.

Jayson Tatum Out Vs. Magic, Considered Day-To-Day With Groin StrainAnother day, another injury for a Celtics player. Jayson Tatum will miss Friday night's game in Orlando with a groin strain.

Can Everybody Stop Scapegoating Rob Gronkowski For Patriots' Poor Planning At Tight End Last Year?Rob Gronkowski keeps getting blamed for the fact that the Patriots had one of the worst tight end situations in the NFL last year. It's not right.

Tom Brady Congratulates Eli Manning On Retirement ... Sort OfSomeone with Tom Brady's level of competitiveness never really gets over a loss. And that much was clear when Brady sent a mostly nice retirement message to Eli Manning on Twitter.