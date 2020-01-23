



BOSTON (CBS) – Tom Brady has drawn praise for his work on the field for decades. But now, a Brookline resident is expressing what the Patriots quarterback contributes when hardly anyone is watching.

Tova Katz wrote a blog post called “Our Kids Played Youth Sports Together…Here’s What I Learned About Tom Brady.”

“I was one of many who admired your play on the field in the role as Pats captain but one of very few who had the opportunity to marvel at your conduct off the field in another sacred role: that of dad to Jack, Benny, and Vivi,” Katz wrote.

Katz said her son was youth sports teammates with Benny Brady for several seasons. She recalled seeing Brady watching outdoor hockey practices at Larz Anderson rink, even once just hours before the Patriots loaded buses to travel for Super Bowl LI.

“You are so many things, Tom: star athlete, husband, dad, son and brother, record holder, six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP, beloved son of New England. But possibly what’s most impressive is that you are simply a mensch: a decent, kind human being, a leader and role model for our children,” Katz wrote.

Katz said that despite his celebrity status, Brady was always friendly with children who would approach him at practices or other events.

“After all the championships, come-from-behind wins, records, and rings, it might seem surprising that anyone would think your most precious legacy is your simple civility. But in this day and age, celebrity is cheap and civility is sparse,” she wrote.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen placed their Brookline home on the market recently. Katz said even when the couple moves from Brookline, or if Brady signs with another team, she will always remember the time she shared with Brady in the community.

“Decades from now, when my grandkids ask me about what it was like to live through the era of the great Tom Brady, I’m not going to tell them about passing records and rings,” Katz said. “I’m going to tell them about the dad in a big down coat and wool hat who stood next to me on a freezing night at Larz Anderson rink watching his kid discover the joy of sport — a joy that you, Tom, instill in so many of us grateful fans. On behalf of the parents of New England, from the bottom of so many hearts: Thank you.”