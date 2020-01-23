STOUGHTON (CBS) – Police charged a Stoughton man after cemetery statues were vandalized and holes were cut into multiple American flags.
An off-duty officer saw a man cutting down the Prisoner of War flag in Faxon Park on Monday. He was later identified as a 37-year-old with a history of previous interactions with Stoughton Police.
The man is also suspected in other vandalisms in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In that case, American flags and religious statues were vandalized, and police say some were beyond repair.
Police charged the manwith three counts of vandalizing a gravestone, vandalizing a war/veterans memorial, removing a grave marker, and two counts of malicious destruction of property.
According to Stoughton Police, the decision was made to summons him in order to all him to get mental health treatment, then face charges at a later date.
“We have learned we cannot arrest our way out of the problem,” police said. “We can only hope there are mental health professionals that will commit to relentless follow up for people who need it the most. Unfortunately we see the same people over and over again, indicating to us that the current system needs scrutiny. We will continue to handle cases like this with great care. We are currently working to locate missing items no matter how damaged they may be.”
Stoughton Police are working with the veteran’s agent to properly dispose of the damaged flags.