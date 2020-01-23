BOSTON (CBS) – On January 30, the Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Tap Room opens its doors to the public and welcomes beer lovers to a three-level, 14,000 square foot facility near Faneuil Hall.
Megan Parisi, head brewer at the Boston tap room, shares, “I certainly hope our whole tap room just increases the draw to the Faneuil Hall area. There’s already so much vibrance here and we just want to be a part of bringing people in.”
They’ll offer 20 beers on tap, the majority of which will be beers you can only find at this location, like the Peach Apricot IPA or Green Tea Pale Ale.
In the warmer months, the windows surrounding the bar on the top level open up to a rooftop patio. “Then you are overlooking that whole courtyard outside, all of Faneuil Hall,” Parisi said. “You’re looking up towards North Station and the view is spectacular.”
In addition to trying the latest beers Samuel Adams has to offer, guests will also be able to enjoy food, a projection screen on game days, or a private room that can be reserved.
This is the brewing company’s third tap room, with other locations in Jamaica Plain and Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room is located at 60 State Street. For more information, visit: samueladams.com.