TOWNSEND (CBS) – School leaders at North Middlesex Regional High School have developed a plan to monitor behavior at sporting events, and as a result will reverse the decision to ban students from attending games as fans.
North Middlesex Regional High School principal Tim McMahon initially banned students after “repeated complaints” about inappropriate behavior.
On Thursday, principal Tim McMahon said he has met in recent days with student leaders, athletes, and “some of our most passionate, prideful fans.” As a result, the school developed steps to maintain appropriate behavior in the stands.
Students will be required to bring their school ID to games and sign a form acknowledging that they understand the code of conduct. There will also be an increase in staff members at home games.
As a result, the ban will be lifted effective Sunday.
“I am confident that as we move forward and resume having our students cheer on their peers and classmates at our athletic events that we will continue to help and support them all understand the importance of demonstrating class, character, accountability, and integrity in all situations as we are all a reflection of the NM Community as a whole,” McMahon said in a letter to families.