BOSTON (CBS) — The internet can be an ugly place, especially on social media. No matter what the situation, someone somewhere will always find a way to inject a certain level of misery and/or rage that ruins everybody’s fun.

So when a moment comes along where seemingly everyone gets hit right in the belly with some potent nostalgia, it’s worth commemorating.

That’s what took place this week in the dangerous seas of Twitter, thanks to the account of Milan Lucic. The former Bruins star who’s gone on to become a not-quite-star for L.A., Edmonton and now Calgary posted a reunion photo with his former linemate in Boston, Nathan Horton.

Reunited with my brother pic.twitter.com/RiDTlM5bE8 — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) January 22, 2020

Once you realized that it was Nathan Horton under all of that hair, it became a nice picture. But the people wanted more. They wanted the entirety of the Bruins’ top line from the Stanley Cup-winning 2010-11 season to be reunited. And they wanted it now.

And against all odds, Lucic gave the people what they wanted.

The people? They were happy.

I love you all so much with all of my heart please tell Horty we miss him — Jonny (@jIabruins) January 23, 2020

Me explaining this pic to my future kids pic.twitter.com/dIKazUIoaZ — Tyler (@Tyleraragao40) January 23, 2020

Fellow Cup champ Andrew Ference was likely happy to see the photo, too, but he also cautioned Horton that his arms were getting a little too large.

Ease up on the bicep curls, Horty. — Andrew Ference (@Ferknuckle) January 23, 2020

Biceps aside, that line obviously played an immense role in the Bruins’ run to the Stanley Cup, despite losing Horton to a cheap shot in Game 3 of the Cup Final. Horton scored the overtime game-winner in Game 7 vs. Montreal, and he scored the lone goal (assisted by Krejci) of the epic Game 7 between the Bruins and Lightning in the conference finals. In the lone Cup victory for the Bruins in the past 40-plus years, Krejci led the team in both goals (12) and points (23) that postseason. Horton ranked fourth on the team in points, despite missing five games, while Lucic scored a pair of goals in Game 4 vs. Philadelphia to eliminate the Flyers and exact some revenge for the previous year’s collapse.

The trio came close to repeating the magic two years later, as Krejci, Horton and Lucic ranked first, second and third in postseason points for the Bruins in 2013. That run, however, ended with a Game 6 loss in the Cup Final to the dynastic Blackhawks.

Krejci is obviously still playing for the Bruins, while Lucic’s career has not continued on the path it appeared to have been on when he was a budding young star in Boston. Horton’s career was cut short just one year after that Cup Final loss in 2013.

Despite the fact that they weren’t able to get that second Cup, the reaction to Wednesday’s pictures show that Bruins fans will always feel a burst of happiness when seeing a 2011 reunion.