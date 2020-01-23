



DARTMOUTH (CBS) – The family of Conrad Roy is speaking out about Michelle Carter’s early release from jail on Thursday. Roy died by suicide at 18 years old and a judge found his girlfriend Carter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in his death.

Carter, then 17 years old, texted Roy back in 2014 to “get back in” his truck as it filled with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

She walked out of the Bristol County House of Corrections Thursday morning after serving nearly a year of a 15-month sentence that began last February.

“It won’t bring our grandson back,” Roy’s grandmother, Janice Roy, told WBZ-TV. “To us, where a life was lost and a loved one was lost, I would like to have seen at least what the judge sentenced her to.”

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson told reporters that Carter was a “model inmate” during her time in jail and had no discipline issues. He said she had enough “good time” credits for good behavior and attending programs while incarcerated to get out early.

Roy’s family said in a statement that they were “disappointed” that she’s being released now, but they’re moving forward.

“The US Supreme Court decision not to hear the appeal and her release today brings closure. It’s been a painfully long 6 years and we are ready to move on,” the family said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that she was not required to serve her full sentence it doesn’t change that Conrad is forever gone. We will continue to remember him and honor him. We will also continue raise awareness for suicide prevention in the hopes that no other family has to face this kind of pain.”

Roy’s mother Lynn said in a separate statement that she is turning the page and focusing on the positives.

“I will continue to honor my son every day, keeping his memory and spirit in my memory, and to find ways to help others who may be experiencing what I have experienced.” she said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has supported my family over the last 5 years.”

Carter will be on probation for the next two-and-a-half years.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, there are resources and services dedicated to helping you:

Call or text the Samaritans statewide hotline at 877-870-HOPE

https://samaritanshope.org/get-help/

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK

Military veterans and loved ones, press 1 for the Veterans Crisis Line

https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

The Trevor lifeline is available to help lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth and young adults at 1-866-488-7386

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

Additional resources can be found through Massachusetts Coalition for Suicide Prevention

https://www.masspreventssuicide.org/

There is help available to any parent struggling with the emotional hardships of raising a family though the parent stress line 1-800-632-8188

https://www.parentshelpingparents.org/parental-stress-line