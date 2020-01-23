BOSTON (CBS) – A major new addition could be coming to Boston’s skyline. Developers recently unveiled design proposals for “The Pinnacle At Central Wharf,” a 42-story skyscraper that would replace a parking garage on the waterfront.
The 600-foot tower would go up where the block-long, seven-story Harbor Garage currently stands. Eighteen floors at the top of the building will be residential, 22 floors for office space and two floors for retail.
The developer says this is an opportunity to revitalize the Downtown Waterfront District. The project promises to deliver a “vibrant transit-oriented development that draws thousands of workers, residents and visitors to the waterfront.”
“The existing unattractive parking garage will be replaced with a contemporary architectural Landmark,” The Chiofaro Company writes in its project notification form.
Plans call for setting aside 28,000 square feet as new open space that will integrate the Greenway and the New England Aquarium’s proposed “Blueway” that will expand public access to the water.
A 1,100-space underground parking garage is planned beneath the building. The developers plan to elevate the entire project site four feet to promote “climate resiliency.”
But there is opposition to the new tower. The New England Aquarium told The Boston Globe that the development proposal is “a gross overuse of the site.”