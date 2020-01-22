



(MARE) – Kelvin is a teen boy of Hispanic descent. Kelvin is outgoing and does very well in school. He is excelling in his academics and math is his favorite subject. Kelvin is very athletic and likes to stay active by playing various sports. Some of Kelvin’s favorite sports to participate in are football and basketball. Kelvin also enjoys spending time outside fishing and exploring nature. When he is inside Kelvin likes to play video games and other electronic games. Kelvin has recently been interested in playing the drums and is now taking drumming lessons. Kelvin is eager and very excited to find a family to be apart of.

Kelvin is legally freed for adoption but would benefit from visits with his biological sibling. Kelvin will do well in most family settings and can not wait to develop a relationship with his future family. His future family should be able to offer him support and structure. It is important that Kelvin join a caring and loving family that also likes to stay active. Kelvin would like to be apart of a family that can help him explore his ancestry which he is excited to learn more about.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.