Matthew Slater Wants To Finish Career With PatriotsMatthew Slater wants to keep his football career going, and he would really like to do so with the New England Patriots.

Stephon Gilmore Picks Chiefs In Super Bowl, Praising Patrick MahomesThe league's best defensive player has made his pick for Super Bowl LIV. And he's showing some respect to a great offensive player.

Report: Bret Bielema Leaving Patriots To Join Joe Judge's Giants Coaching StaffNew Giants head coach Joe Judge needs to build his staff in New York, and he's looking to his old home in New England to get the process going.

Maryland Police Officer Suspended For Taking Video Of Delonte West During ArrestA Maryland police officer has been suspended for shooting a video that shows former NBA player Delonte West as he was being questioned while shirtless and handcuffed, a police department said.

Bob Cousy Statue Planned In WorcesterCousy, 91, is a New York City native but played for Holy Cross in Worcester and has lived in the city most of his adult life.