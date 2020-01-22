FALL RIVER (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helped to locate a domestic violence suspect hiding in the woods on Monday. The agency worked with Fall River police to track down a man who fled the scene of the crime.
Police saw him run across Route 24 and enter the woods by Wilson Road. The Air Wing crew was able to find the suspect hiding in brush and directed troopers and a K9 to his location.
Fall River police took the suspect into custody. He is the subject of four outstanding warrants, State Police said.
“The MSP Air Wing is a vital asset to local police and other MSP units for its search and overflight capabilities,” State Police said in a statement.