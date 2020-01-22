BOSTON (CBS) – A man who police say abducted an 11-year-old Springfield girl in broad daylight, prompting an Amber Alert, appeared in court on Wednesday. A judge ordered Miguel Rodriguez sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days.
Police say Rodriguez abducted the screaming girl on January 15, forcing her into his Honda Civic while she was walking home from school. An Amber Alert was issued, and police stopped Rodriguez on the Massachusetts Turnpike several hours later.
The girl was found safe in the car.
Rodriguez was initially in court last Thursday. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and Rodriguez was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
On Wednesday in Springfield District Court the judge ruled Rodriguez must remain at Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days.
Family members previously said they tried to get Rodriguez treatment for mental illness. They had taken out restraining orders against him.
Rodriguez’s attorney declined comment after Wednesday’s hearing.