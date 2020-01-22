Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — New Giants head coach Joe Judge needs to build his staff in New York, and he’s looking to his old home in New England to get the process going.
According to ESPN, Bret Bielema will be leaving Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in order to join Judge’s. Bielema, who was the Patriots’ defensive line coach in 2019 after serving as a consultant to Belichick in 2018.
The report did not state what Bielema’s role will be with the Giants.
Judge has already hired former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as New York’s offensive coordinator.
The New York staff also includes former Patriots coaches Patrick Graham and Jerry Schuplinski.