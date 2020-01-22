BOSTON (CBS) – Kids are visiting their pediatricians less often than they did a decade ago. That’s according to a study published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh found that between 2008 and 2016, “well child” visits increased nearly 10-percent, but that was overshadowed by a 24-percent drop in problem-based visits for illness and injury.
Perhaps better preventative care is keeping kids healthier or providers are providing more support over the phone.
But parents may also be avoiding the doctor’s office due to high co-pays and deductibles or may be taking their kids to local urgent cares and retail clinics.
One concern is that fewer visits mean fewer opportunities for providers to talk to families about vaccinations and good nutrition.