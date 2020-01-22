



BOSTON (CBS) – Drummer Joey Kramer has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the rest of Aerosmith, saying that the band is unfairly keeping him from performing with the group at the upcoming Grammy Awards. The Boston-based band has responded by saying Kramer isn’t ready to take the stage.

Rolling Stone reports that the 69-year-old Kramer suffered some minor injuries in the spring shortly before Aerosmith began their Las Vegas residency. Kramer said that when he felt he was ready to perform again in the fall, they made him re-audition in a way that violated the band’s contract.

“The fact that I would be asked to audition for my own job, demonstrate that I can play at ‘an appropriate level’ and play better than my temporary fill-in with a moving target of made-up standards is both insulting and upsetting,” Kramer said in a statement.

He said that earlier this month, Aerosmith voted against letting him rejoin the band, citing a lack of energy.

“This is not about money,” Kramer said in a statement. “I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry.

But Aerosmith responded with a statement of their own, saying Kramer “waited until the last moment” to accept their invitation to play the awards show and now there’s not enough time for rehearsals.

“We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse,” Aerosmith said.

A source told People magazine that Kramer failed to show up for rehearsals multiple times in recent months.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston back in 1970 and currently consists of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Kramer.