Celtics Can't Follow Up Best Win Of Season With Dud Against GrizzliesThe Boston Celtics had their best win of the season on Monday night, an absolute trouncing of the Los Angeles Lakers. Following it up with a home loss to Memphis would be a grizzly disappointment.

Report: MLB Players Granted Immunity For 'Honest Testimony' In Cheating ScandalThus far through MLB's investigation into sign stealing, three managers and one general manager have lost their jobs. Zero players have been punished in any way.

Boston Marathon Defending Champions Top 2020 Elite TeamsThe defending men’s and women’s champions will return to the Boston Marathon this year, but there won’t be many elite American runners at the starting line.

Agent: 'Retirement Is Not An Option' For Devin McCourtyDevin McCourty wants to keep his NFL career going. The 32-year-old safety will be back for at least an 11th season in 2020.

Robert Kraft: 'We Plan To' Bring Tom Brady Back To PatriotsPatriots owner Robert Kraft's answer to a TMZ reporter is likely to give New England fans hope for a Tom Brady return.