BOSTON (CBS) — Devin McCourty wants to keep his NFL career going. The 32-year-old safety will be back for at least an 11th season in 2020.
Time will tell if that’s with the New England Patriots, or if McCourty will continue his career with a new franchise.
“He wants to play,” McCourty’s agent, Andy Simms, told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Retirement is not an option.”
With his five-year, $47.5 million contract coming to an end, McCourty will become a free agent on March 18. The Patriots could come to an agreement with their long-time defensive captain before that day, but the team has a bevvy of free agents this winter, including quarterback Tom Brady and special teams captain Matthew Slater.
The Patriots are projected to have $28 million in salary cap space, but Brady is expected to take up the majority of that figure should he re-sign. With the Miami Dolphins (roughly $90 million) and the New York Giants ($60 million) flush with cap space and with former Patriots assistants at the helm, they may be able to convince McCourty to finish his career outside of New England.
New England’s quarterback on defense, McCourty was still playing at a high level in 2019, hauling in five interceptions with five passes defended.