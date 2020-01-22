BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to weather record-keeping, there is no place better in the U.S. than right here around Boston. That’s all thanks to the nation’s oldest continuously run climate site, Blue Hill Observatory in Milton.
Standing on a hill surrounded by trees and recording data since 1885, Blue Hill Observatory is the best of the best for looking back at changes in our local climate.
So what does it say about the most recent decade? Like the globe, it was the warmest decade on record here around Boston.
In the last 10 years, Blue Hill recorded its warmest year on record in 2010, but then beat that in 2012. 2016 replaced 2010 as second place a few years later. 2011 came in as eighth warmest, with 2017 ninth warmest.
During that time, we also had our warmest winter, warmest spring, warmest summer, and warmest fall – some multiple times. Plus new record warmth for 9 of the 12 months of the year, and the warmest all-time month in July 2010.
Related: Warmest Decade on Record for Boston Area
In fact, a Top 10 warmest month was notched 35 times during the 2010s. There was only one in the ‘Top 10 coldest – February of 2015.
Global warming really is all about that ratio, not just at a monthly level, but a daily one. Blue Hill set 74 record warmest daily lows, versus just 8 record lows, and 57 record highs to just 16 coldest daily highs.