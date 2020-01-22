Comments
CHELSEA (CBS) – A man was injured in a hit and run crash in Chelsea Wednesday afternoon. The 28-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck in the crosswalk at Broadway and Everett Ave at 4 p.m.
Chelsea Police released video of the incident after the pickup truck fled the scene. About two hours later, police said the driver came forward.
The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not said if charges have been filed against the driver.
Wanted for hit & run personal injury… Ford Pickup truck, possibly right rear break light not working and possible hood damage. Fled into East Boston. pic.twitter.com/sSdxMnSdpi
— Chelsea Police (@CityofChelseaPD) January 22, 2020