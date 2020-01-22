



MILTON, Mass. (AP/CBS) — A blind student sued her Massachusetts college, claiming the school violated her rights by separating her from her service dog and failing to accommodate her needs.

Isabella Scott, who is legally blind, said her teachers insisted that having her service dog in lab classes at Curry College, in Milton, was a violation of federal health and safety standards.

Scott filed the lawsuit Tuesday, which claims the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, The Patriot Ledger reported.

While separated from her dog during lab classes, Scott said she was unaware that the animal was apparently kept in a closet where buckets of animal organs in formaldehyde were stored.

There’s no reason Scott should be separated from her dog because the lab classrooms aren’t sterile, said Anthony Brady, Scott’s attorney. He added that if all the students were required to put on sterile suits, the situation would be different.

Scott also claims drivers without handicapped placards were allowed to park in designated spaces on campus and that some teachers refused to include her in certain class activities. She said some teachers wouldn’t send her handouts she could read and then accused her of being unprepared.

Michelle Adams O’Regan, a spokeswoman for Curry College, said that while the college was “limited” in what it could say about pending litigation, “Curry College has an extremely strong and continuing commitment to ensuring an accessible, equitable and inclusive learning and living environment for all students with disabilities. We have a faculty who are deeply invested in working with individual students in a way that supports their academic and personal development and recognizes their unique strengths, and we provide accommodations that promote growth and self-advocacy in a community that honors and appreciates difference. Any allegations of mistreatment of a support animal on our campus are unfounded and inaccurate; in both policy and in fact, Curry College is committed to partnering collaboratively with students requiring the important service and emotional support these animals provide.”

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)