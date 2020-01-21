WORCESTER (CBS) – Elanna Williams hid behind a door in a Worcester courtroom Tuesday, but she couldn’t hide from the charges. The 25-year-old is accused of robbery and assault at a nursing home in Worcester.
Police say on January 14, Williams walked into the Christopher House and stole a purse. Three employees confronted her, but surveillance video shows Williams overpowered the women and ran out.
“There were three ladies who were struggling with her,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said after the incident. “One has a possible concussion, one has a broken finger I believe, and another one has a possible back problem.”
Employees got a good look at the suspect’s car and it didn’t take police long to find Williams.
She was held on $20,000 cash bail.