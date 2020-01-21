Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans are doing anything they can to try and convince Tom Brady to continue his career in New England.
One Twitter user spotted a creative plea from a Patriots fan.
“STAY TOM” someone shoveled into the slush at the Boston Public Garden lagoon in large letters.
Brady is set to become a free agent at the end of the league year, unless he agrees to a new deal with the Patriots first. The superstar quarterback is reportedly open to meeting with interested teams in addition to New England.