CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Public Garden, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots fans are doing anything they can to try and convince Tom Brady to continue his career in New England.

One Twitter user spotted a creative plea from a Patriots fan.

A fan shoveled “STAY TOM” into the lagoon at Boston Public Garden. (Image Credit; @3rdHouse/Twitter)

“STAY TOM” someone shoveled into the slush at the Boston Public Garden lagoon in large letters.

Brady is set to become a free agent at the end of the league year, unless he agrees to a new deal with the Patriots first. The superstar quarterback is reportedly open to meeting with interested teams in addition to New England.

Comments

Leave a Reply